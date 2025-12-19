The Raven

The Raven

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Mahany's avatar
David Mahany
Dec 19

Beautiful writing! Strong wven after 33 years !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Patrick Mazza and others
Mardi Crane-Godreau, PhD's avatar
Mardi Crane-Godreau, PhD
Dec 19

I was out there recently on a very long Amtrak journey. I've just posted my first video to tell about the trip... we needed one to work out our learning curve. Others will follow telling the story of the trip and lots of stories of the places that I passed through.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MohLEjZQoFo

I spent years in the Columbia Gorge teaching youngsters hiking and backpacking skills. I miss it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Patrick Mazza · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture