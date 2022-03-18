Next week will be a year since I launched The Raven. On the first anniversary, I will combine this and next week’s posts into a retrospective on the major themes The Raven has explored over this past year, and look ahead to what’s in the works for the next.

Last year, I wrote in the introduction, The Raven “seeks to envision pathways and map futures through increasingly troubled and uncertain times, pointing toward solutions that distribute and democratize power.” Just how rapidly the world has become more troubled and uncertain, I could only have imagined when I launched The Raven last March. The answer, I still believe, is to democratize and distribute power more widely, to challenge and change the systems that are dragging our world into even deeper turbulence. I’ve written a lot about that is the past 12 months, and will dig deeper into that theme in the next.

Stay tuned.