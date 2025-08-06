The leveling of Gaza by the equivalent of 6 Hiroshima bombs is said to be the greatest destruction of an urban area in modern history.

Thinking about Gaza on the Hiroshima 80th

There are times when it is difficult to bring myself to my writer’s desk, when I know there is something that desperately needs to be acknowledged, but I barely have the words for it. And if I could find them, I ask myself what effect could one small voice possibly have. Is this even a meaningful process? Daily seeing pictures of children with bones sticking out of their emaciated flesh, let alone children missing limbs, while most of the western world continues support for Israel, pierces me with a sense of despair at our seeming helplessness to stop this horror.

But finally, I have to make that effort. There could be no more fitting day than this one, August 6, the 80th anniversary of the day the United States seared the Japanese city of Hiroshima with the first atomic weapon used in war, three days before the second was dropped at Nagasaki. Historians generally agree this was entirely unnecessary, that the entry of the Soviet Union into the war tipped the balance to Japanese surrender. After all, the one-day death toll in the firebombing of Tokyo had been even greater.

Now we witness events that, though it staggers belief, are even more destructive. The cumulative power of the bombs Israel has dropped on Gaza amount to six or more times that of the Hiroshima bomb, something like 90,000-100,000 tons of high explosive. The destruction is said to be the greatest of any urban area in modern history, including the Japanese cities. Now an even more pervasive weapon of starvation has been unleashed on the remaining civilian population. Famine has reached the “worst-case,” a U.N. affiliated group says. Overall deaths are often quoted in the range of 60,000, but could well run into the hundreds of thousands. Most of those who survive will experience ill effects through life, physical and psychological.

It is clearly a genocide, and though they are late in the game, Israeli human rights group B’tsalem on July 28 issued a report under the all-caps bold heading, “OUR GENOCIDE.” It concluded, “An examination of Israel’s policy in the Gaza Strip and its horrific outcomes, together with statements by senior Israeli politicians and military commanders about the goals of the attack, leads to the unequivocal conclusion that Israel is taking coordinated, deliberate action to destroy Palestinian society in the Gaza Strip. In other words: Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

The same day, Physicians for Human Rights - Israel issued its own statement. It is worth quoting at length.

“Today, PHRI is releasing a position paper that documents this assault for what it is: a deliberate, cumulative dismantling of Gaza’s health system, and with it, its people’s ability to survive. This amounts to genocide. Israel’s bombing of hospitals, destruction of medical equipment, and depletion of medications have made medical care – both immediate and long-term – virtually impossible. The system has collapsed under the weight of relentless attacks and blockade.

“Each day, dozens die of malnutrition. Ninety-two percent of infants aged six months to two years don’t get enough to eat. At least 85 children have already starved to death. Israel has displaced 9 in 10 Gazans, destroyed or damaged 92% of homes, and left over half a million children without schools or stability. It has wiped out essential health services – including dialysis, maternal care, cancer treatment, and diabetes management.

“This is not a temporary crisis. It is a strategy to eliminate the conditions needed for life. Even if Israel stops the offensive today, the destruction it has inflicted guarantees that preventable deaths – from starvation, infection, and chronic illness – will continue for years. This is not collateral damage. This is not a side effect of war. It is the systematic creation of unlivable conditions. It is the denial of survivability. It is a genocide.”

In charging Israel with destroying Gazan society by making conditions unliveable, both groups are using definitions set by the 1948 U.N. Genocide Convention, one of which is, “Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

This is accompanied by a general sense the worm is turning on Israel. France, Britain and Canada have announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state, though the latter two with conditions. Major figures are making statements calling for an end to the starvation campaign, including Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Keir Starmer, though the continuing shipment of arms to Israel which Trump could accomplish is not forthcoming. So his words seem to be just empty virtue-signaling.

Why did it take so long?

The general view toward these these statements is - What took you so long? Those with eyes to see have been calling it a genocide since the early days of the war in 2023 when Israel closed the Gaza borders and began mass bombing. That was obvious to Craig Mokhiber, New York office director of the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights, who on October 28, 2023 announced his resignation. In his letter he wrote, “ . . . the current wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people, rooted in an ethno-nationalist settler colonial ideology, in continuation of decades of their systematic persecution and purging, based entirely upon their status as Arabs, and coupled with explicit statements of intent by leaders in the Israeli government and military, leaves no room for doubt or debate . . . This is a text-book case of genocide. The European, ethno-nationalist, settler colonial project in Palestine has entered its final phase, toward the expedited destruction of the last remnants of indigenous Palestinian life in Palestine.”

Israel finally made its genocide too blatant, though words of Israeli leaders at the beginning of the war made clear their intent, a reason why the International Court of Justice in January 2024 ruled in response to a South African charging genocide that it was plausible. Finally, it is no longer possible to plausibly deny it.

Why has it taken so long? Why does it go on? I have to conclude it is because in what Israel is doing in Gaza, and under less scrutiny in the West Bank, the West is seeing the reflection of its own brutal colonial past. The mass slaughter in Gaza is no different than exterminations European conquerors inflicted in the Americas, Africa and Asia. Do we find it unbelievable that Israelis actually say kill children because they will grow up to be terrorists? Do we remember that U.S. Army Col. John Chivington ordered all to be killed in an assault on a peaceful native camp at Sand Hill, Colorado, including children. ““Damn any man who sympathizes with Indians!...Kill and scalp all, big and little; nits make lice.” Many were such massacres, from 1600s New England to 1800s California. Coast-to-coast genocide.

And if we view using starvation as a weapon with horror, let us remember how killing the buffalo herds was central to U.S. Army strategy to defeat the Sioux and Comanche who ruled over much of the west, when it was having trouble defeating them militarily. Gen. Philip Sheridan said it was necessary “to settle the Indian question.” The same Sheridan who reputedly said, “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.” Whether or not he really did say it, it was a widespread sentiment in the 19th century U.S. So we should not be surprised to hear similar statements from the later settler colony of Israel.

What we see today is only a high-tech version of our own history. Instead of Gatling guns mowing down natives at Wounded Knee, it is F-16s dropping 2000-pound bombs on Rafah. We are shocked to see it, because Israel is acting out in the 21st century what western nations did from the 1400s on. Israel is in many ways a throwback. The Zionist idea of a Jewish state emerged in the late 1800s at the height of western colonialism. The idea that European whites were a superior race with a right to rule over others provided an intellectual legitimacy to seizing other people’s lands and committing genocide. We hear that echoed in claims of Jewish supremacy and right to the land of Palestine. It is often based, as were western claims to hegemony, on some kind of religious claim. In the end, it is theft.

If what Israel is doing in Gaza is increasingly compared to what Hitler and the Nazis did, it is partly because Hitler was a kind of throwback himself. It is said that his great crime was to treat white Europeans the same way they treated non-white populations in the Global South. Hitler had a dream Germans would settle the steppes of Eastern Europe that way the U.S. settled the west. He was an avid fan of Karl May, a German writer of western frontier adventures, and named his train The America. Trouble was, in Hitler’s case, the indigenous had tanks and were not so easily genocided.

Colonialism is woven into our lives

If colonialism was simply a historic fact and not present in the modern world, perhaps the tide would have turned against Israel sooner. But it is a fundamental reality, so woven into our lives we are barely aware of it. I started out asking if writing about the genocide is a meaningful act in the face of monumental horror. Of course, I answer that we must all lift our voices, that our many small droplets turn into a tsunami that makes any further support for Israel unacceptable. But to add to that, I think it is this issue of the colonialism that runs through our lives that connects to what I write about here, building the future in the places where we live.

For while political colonialism largely ended in the decades after World War II, it has been replaced by a more insidious economic and cultural colonialism that continues to hold the Global South in thrall. In debt peonage that continues to hinder nations from developing their own economies, which as John Perkins wrote in Confessions of an Economic Hit Man is quite purposive. In covert political manipulation that arranges coups and overthrows whenever a national leadership goes out of line. And perhaps most profoundly, in who does the work.

Jason Hickel, one of the world’s leading proponents of degrowth, the idea of reducing material and energy throughput to address the ecological crisis, is not by coincidence one of the world’s leading authorities on economic inequality. In 2024 Hickel published an article in Nature, “Unequal Exchange in the Global Economy.” The results are staggering:

“We find that, in 2021, the final year of data, 9.6 trillion hours of labour went into producing for the global economy. Of that, 90% was contributed by the global South The South contributed the majority of labour across all skill levels: 76% of all high-skilled labour, 91% of medium-skilled labour and 96% of low-skilled labour. In the same year, 2.1 trillion hours of labour went into the production of internationally traded goods (our use of ‘traded goods’ in this paper refers to both goods and services). The relative North–South contribution to the production of traded goods is similar to that of total production, with the South contributing 91% of all labour (73% of all high-skilled labour, 93% of medium-skilled labour, and 96% of low-skilled labour).”

In a 2022 article in which Hickel was the lead author, researchers found a huge portion of the economy of northern countries is extracted from the south, even in the so-called post-colonial era. The system is rigged by keeping resource prices low and finished goods prices high.

“This research confirms that the ‘advanced economies’ of the global North rely on a large net appropriation of resources and labour from the global South, extracted through induced price differentials in international trade. By combining insights from the classical literature on unequal exchange with contemporary insights about global commodity chains and new methods for quantifying the physical scale of embodied resource transfers, we are able to develop a novel approach to estimating the scale and value of resource drain from the global South. Our results show that, when measured in Northern prices, the drain amounted to $10.8 trillion in 2015, and $242 trillion over the period from 1990 to 2015 – a significant windfall for the North, equivalent to a quarter of Northern GDP. Meanwhile, the South’s losses through unequal exchange outstrip their total aid receipts over the period by a factor of 30.”

Israel’s genocide of Gaza is the immediate atrocity in our face. In the background are other proxy wars tied to western resource extraction in Sudan and Congo. Of course, we can look at the run of wars in West Asia and North Africa - Iraq, Libya, Syria, and perhaps one pending with Iran - as struggles over the control of energy and the western drive to preserve its colonial hegemony. It is all of a piece.

So what can we most meaningfully do in the face of all this, as people living in western countries, particularly the final guarantor of western colonialism, the U.S.? As I said, we can and must raise our voices against the current genocide, however small or powerless we feel we are. It is a necessity simply to be whole human beings. Then, at a broader level, we must examine deeply the role of continuing colonialism in our lives, dependent as we are on a flow of labor, resources and income from the Global South. Since much of this is tied to fossil energy, from which most global climate disruption flows, this is also vital to deal with the climate crisis. We need to get an honest living, because ours is not. It is built on centuries of colonial extraction.

The paradigm about which I write here, building the future in place, is all about building community-based economies grounded in the realities of nature, beginning in the communities and bioregions where we live. It is about local control of finance to invest in networks of community-based institutions - worker coops, local food providers, energy coops, circular economies, social housing, community broadband, etc. - that set us free from the global system of exploitation and extraction. That move us from these five centuries of colonialism to a just world for all.

With everything in us, let us push for the agony of the people of Gaza to end and for the colonial experiment of Zionism to be declared the manifest failure it is. It has not only brutalized the Palestinians; It has morally and psychologically twisted a large segment of the Jewish people, a tragic irony considering Jewish history. And at the same time, let us look at why the western world has largely gone along and supported what is clearly a genocide, understanding it as a late expression of what the western world has been pulling for a half-millennium. Then dig into the economic roots of this and our multiple, onrushing global crisis, and undertake the work of change in our own communities. It is hard to see the value in events that has caused so much suffering, but if Gaza spurs us to reflect on our own colonial past and move beyond it, and present, the many who have died will not have died in vain.

