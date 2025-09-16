The Raven

2d

The political division into red states and blue states masks a more fundamental division--we have to come to grips with a situation in which a good 40% or so of the population now inhabits a completely different reality from the rest of the country's citizens. The creation of MAGA "reality" was no accident. The tragic decision to turn over the government-created Internet to private interests has been a critical driver in the creation of MAGA reality, as corporations quickly learned that there were greater profits to be had from fostering division instead of promoting common understanding. We know that our corporations and the ultrawealthy have poured billions into creating the institutional infrastructure that brought us organizations like the Supreme Court-packing Federalist Society. (Look up Lewis Powell's infamous 1971 memo, written before he was elevated to the Supreme Court, to see how far back the rich began laying the foundations that have delivered us to the MAGA world we live in today.)

2d

Certainly all makes sense, and if you add in sporadic violence and skirmishes I could imagine your ideas proven out. But ,as with most such analysis, it leaves out two major pieces by placing the timeline within the next ten years. Also within the next ten years we can expect major climate related emergencies that will be crippling, especially if no Federal aid is available. Secondly, the economic system will break, not easily reconfigure. What look like a country that is a political entity is actually more of a corporate entity, and that fact alone will bring down the economy.

