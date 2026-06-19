The Raven

The Raven

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Mary Wildfire's avatar
Mary Wildfire
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There's another thing. Yeah, eastern Oregon could join Idaho and northern CA could join Cascadia--that has a certain logic, aside from the issues you bring up. Similarly, New England could secede, perhaps including part or all of New York State. But the reality is that every state is a purple state. I am I think the most left-wing hippie commie pinko queer I know (not quite literally--never mind). I live in rural West Virginia, which would certainly be part of Trumplandia in any breakup. So I'd be worse off. So would the right wingers living in Cascadia, though I rather thing they'd have it better, treated with condescending contempt while I might face actual violence.

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