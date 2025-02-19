Raven by Erika Mazza-Smith

I haven’t posted in a little over 2 weeks. I don’t like to go so long between posts, really aim for weekly. I would like to explain why the gap and relate a lesson it taught me that has broader application.

First, I’ve had chronic foot issues for years. Pain and weakness originating with childhood injuries and reinjuries through the years. A few weeks ago, they kicked into high gear, and I’ve been hobbling around my apartment aided by my walking stick since.

I’ve been posting some high quality pieces by guest writers, while thinking and taking notes for some writing on how we navigate the extreme contradictions facing us now, present before Trump’s second administration but intensified by it. It takes a certain amount of mental concentration to do the kind of writing I intend. The thing is, when you’re feeling intense pain, as I have in my foot over the weeks, it makes mental concentration more challenging.

So my proper instinct has been to focus on healing. I’ve given myself a break to do just that. Take it easy, rest, do the exercises assigned by my physical therapist, and in general try to maintain a positive mental attitude. Not easy in days like this! But it heartens me to see people out in the streets. I’m happy to report I’m over the worst of my foot pain. I’m not out of the woods, but I see the clearing ahead.

The lesson this brought home is somewhat ironic for someone who spends his life urging people to deal with the crises coming upon our world, climate, ecological, etc. I knew I had a foot issue coming on. It had been bothering me for some months. I even had a prescription for physical therapy from my doctor. On one of my walks, I even went by a PT office and thought to check in. But I procrastinated, thinking I could just walk it out. No such luck. The morning after an intense hike around the neighborhood, I knew as soon as I got out of bed and my feet touched the floor, I had a problem. I could barely walk without piecing pains. So I finally went for PT, at the office I had walked by!

The lesson, of course, is pay attention. If you see a problem coming on, don’t put off dealing with it, or it is likely to get worse and make it much harder to deal with when you eventually have to. I suppose I have always known this, but I re-learned it the hard way. I was presented with my human propensity to put stuff off until tomorrow, which I very much see in our general human world. I like to joke, paraphrasing Winston Churchill, humans will do the right thing when all other options are exhausted. I hope we’re better than that though, for our own sakes and those of our children.

I’ll be back soon with that writing on navigating our contradictions. Maybe my little lesson learned will even help inform it.

