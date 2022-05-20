For this week’s post, something a little different. I am interviewed by Nick Shillingford of Socialist News and Views on my post by the same name. The podcast is here. I talk about the unprecedented challenges facing human civilization, and meeting them through people power organizing and the politics of place, with an attitude of compassion. It’s a little under a half hour. The earlier article is here.
