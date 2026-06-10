The Raven

The Raven

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
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No one knows what the future holds, Patrick, but my feeling is that we have to try to make the world a better place anyways. Not only do we owe it to our ancestors, descendants and all of life, but it gives our lives meaning and purpose. It's the right thing to do.

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