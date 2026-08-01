The Raven

The Raven

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Mark Haubner's avatar
Mark Haubner
1dEdited

Ricky Lanusse may have given us what Yale Climate Program https://climatecommunication.yale.edu has said before, and education is at the bottom of the list of influence, personal experience less next up, but what your peers and tribes say matters most.

https://rickylanusse.substack.com/p/the-loudest-year-in-human-history?selection=9d64e180-bd5e-45c4-94e3-21fc47db2584&r=b9ail&utm_medium=ios

We must start to tell a different story, craft a new narrative and the other aspect is to have people go through the process of awareness and action as if it were their own idea. This means learning to ask different questions.

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Brian's avatar
Brian
2h

Cyanobacteria had no plan for creating a major change in the composition of the earth's atmosphere. Humans didn't either. There was no one at fault for the last five mass extinctions.

We seem to believe that we are a species that can make moral choices and guide our future appropriately. We have never managed to do that because our deeper behaviors obstruct such rational acts. All this argues against humans suddenly making a transcendent leap and reaching a state of evolution profound enough to save us from ourselves.

Given the history of life on this planet it a new and most likely catastrophic change should be expected. If we are as gifted as we so desperately believe, we will find some way to survive, but it all depends on chance, as it always has.

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