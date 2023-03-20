Share this postNote to Raven subscribers theraven.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailNote to Raven subscribers Mar 20106Share this postNote to Raven subscribers theraven.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailI’ve had some health challenges in the past week that prevented me from doing my normal post last Friday. I hope to be back with you this coming Friday. Thank you for your understanding6Share this postNote to Raven subscribers theraven.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail
I wish you a speedy recovery and all the best!
I hope you feel better soon, Patrick. Take good care!