The Raven

The Raven

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DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀's avatar
DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀
2d

Excellent perspective. Perhaps one of the most enduring measures of a nation is not whether it avoids periods of uncertainty, but whether it continues striving toward its founding ideals while learning from its past. Reflecting on these questions with humility and respect helps foster a healthier and more thoughtful public discourse. Thank you for sharing this meaningful reflection.

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Mardi Crane-Godreau, PhD's avatar
Mardi Crane-Godreau, PhD
2d

Renewal and new alliances are building on a local level throughout the US. As you mention Patrick, it is the only way forward to reclaim our nation.

It is also heartening to see individuals, formerly polarized, reconning with the reality that they have common ground.

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