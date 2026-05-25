The Raven

The Raven

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Mahany's avatar
David Mahany
6d

Powerfully spoken. Clear. Vast and detailed in its historical scope. Forward looking. Hopeful, ultimately.

Reply
Share
Mary Wildfire's avatar
Mary Wildfire
5d

Excellent and important post. I do have one objection, something I tirelessly and tiresomely pound on: I think it's bad framing to talk about the US empire's wars with words like "we" and "our," because that takes ownership. The first step in ending the financial and labor support for those wars is to acknowledge that they are the work of a small class of self-interested corporate actors, military men and power-addicted sociopaths. We the people are never consulted and often most of us oppose the wars, despite the media wing of the corporate-government-media complex working hard to manufacture consent. These are not "our" wars; while the American people do derive some benefits from empire we also absorb a lot of harms, and as this piece illuminates, a world of harm is on its way. No US war so far has been possible without thousands, or hundreds of thousands of troops; but sometimes they are drafted, and always they are brainwashed--that's what an army is, and so are police forces, often--groups of (mostly) men who have been conditioned to obey orders, even to killing people, without question. This key trick to running a class-based empire has been handed down from one empire to another, starting perhaps in Mesopotamia. Do it right and you have a large group of human robots to deploy at your will. Most top commanders do a better job of hiding this than Hegseth, a stupid and childish man openly having fun playing with his toy soldiers.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Mazza
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Mazza · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture