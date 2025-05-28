The Raven

The Raven

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian's avatar
Brian
1d

Thanks for this very thoughtful project of exploring how a workable future might be built. I would only suggest that it could only succeed with a commensurate revolution in human behavior. This is the way all systems of social organization eventually fail. I have wondered what would happen if somehow the current massive gap in wealth where corrected by redistribution, most likely not voluntarily. I doubt if anyone would be satisfied, though certainly it would provide a lifeline for many. There is no real way to teach people contentment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Mazza
Mary Wildfire's avatar
Mary Wildfire
1d

My only problem with this is there seems to be an assumtpton that people will continue to live mostly in cities. I think this is unrealistic, for reasons wel lspelled out in Chris Smaje's Small Farm Future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Mazza
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Mazza
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture