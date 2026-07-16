The Raven

The Raven

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Rob Lewis's avatar
Rob Lewis
2d

Thanks for this. In both the Mideast and Europe, we are barreling toward ever more likely use of nukes. And no one seems to care much. A very dark trajectory.

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Tham Zhiwa's avatar
Tham Zhiwa
2d

As a climate psychologist, I fully agree with the premise of this essay. I believe Trinity and Truman's decision to unleash hell on Earth in the Land of the Rising Sun represent a new kind of collective trauma that actually led directly to the climate crisis itself. This is because we upset the two most fundamental archetypes: the God archetype, when Truman assumed dominion over the basic powers of the universe (in his speech announcing Hiroshima); and, the Mother Earth archetype, when we continued to attach Nature with this ungodly power over 2000 times. This unresolved trauma was acted out through the petrochemical age of acceleration, forcing us to this point where we are being forced to confront our abusive relationship with all that is feminine via the avatar of trauma, Donald Trump, who is serving as a mirror of our collective dysfunction. And consistent with the fear you express here, I've recently raised the spectre of Trump employing battlefield nuclear weapons in Iran in a further desperate attempt to change the narrative, before we've had an opportunity to express our horror and displeasure over his administrations trauma-inducing (e.g. ICE) and trama-perpetuating (e.g. fossil fuels) policies.

https://www.academia.edu/20801235/Climate_Crisis_and_the_Cosmic_Bomb_Is_the_American_Dream_an_Expression_of_Cultural_Trauma

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