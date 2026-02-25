The Raven

The Raven

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Wildfire's avatar
Mary Wildfire
4h

I want to point out that the collapse you worry about might actually be our salvation. It doesn't look like we can stop the psychopaths in power from making this worse and more dangerous as fast as they can, nor can we break their hold on power...absent a collapse. Which will have enormous collateral damage, a lot of people will die, there will be immense struggles since almost no one is preparing and half of those who are think stockpiling guns is the answer. Nonetheless, WE can prepare now, and thus help our own communities get through it, and help guide them toward good governance structures afterward. I'm afraid a collapse SOON might be the one thing that will rescue us not only from 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5 degrees of warming, but also catastrophic loss of biodiversity. AND a dystopian police state, which the elite will need to ensure that the remaining resources are all theirs. It's just too hard to believe that we could turn policy around all over the world, to squelch wars and human rights abuses, equalize wealth, address ecological crises--we're marching faster and faster in the opposite direction. I'll also note what Luke Kemp, whose book I'm currently reading (Goliath's Curse) points out--that in "dark ages" most people do better, skeletons remains show that most people get taller and healthier. We see them as dark because the one percent DO lose prestige and power and comfort, and they're the ones with pens in their hands. A rapid collapse would be bad in the short term but then things could get much better.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Mazza · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture