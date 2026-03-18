The Raven

The Raven

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Bonnie Blodgett's avatar
Bonnie Blodgett
Mar 19

All this war does is accelerate the inevitable. The U.S. is behaving like an empire in its death throes. Trump is the embodiment of our national disarray, which reflects global disarray created mostly by us. I am hoping BRICS will save humanity once the evil empire goes down. Russia and China are patiently waiting, keeping their powder dry. (Ukraine is a U.S. proxy war like all the others.) They are hoping that once the wicked West collapses, a multipolar world can take its place. If that fails then, yes, the few who survive the planet's collapse can start over. They will have no choice. A pre-industrial world looks pretty good to me.

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Guy Dauncey's avatar
Guy Dauncey
Mar 18

Right on, Patrick. "This disruption makes a compelling argument for getting off fossil fuels and becoming more reliant on local sources of energy and food." But the distress that's going to happen among so many people, when harvests collapse, heating systems based on gas fail, and conventional vehicles can't fuel up. We need our teachable moment to become a huge acceleration moment for solar, wind, and battery storage.

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