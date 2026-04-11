The Raven

The Raven

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
4d

The whole western world needs to adopt something like this, Patrick. I'm so tired of what's being done in our countries' names that does not reflect the will of their people. Government by the rich for the rich is not democracy, no matter how often we're told that our governments are democracies. It's something I'd like to see, but we don't have it now.

"I propose a Declaration of Moral Independence from Empire to say we no longer can morally affiliate with an order which does such evils to the world. In it, we call out the force we are fighting. It is empire, the one whose leader can threaten the destruction of a civilization, and which has killed tens of millions over its course. The moral declaration leaves open the possibility of different political pathways. For a post-imperial United States that has come together on terms of justice and peace, that is no longer the warmonger it has become."

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Glowplug@gmail.com's avatar
Glowplug@gmail.com
4d

I can dig it. Let's do this peacefully and with great focus on excellent project management, overwhelming support, and community.

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