The Raven

The Raven

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Axel Ztangi's avatar
Axel Ztangi
2d

Great. Several times you mention the cooperative sector: credit unions and worker co-ops. And if we want affordable housing, then we need to look to co-op housing. Food? Retail co-ops. In cities and small towns you will find institutional cooperative structures. Let us not forget the co-op utilities in rural areas, And if we want a network, well there it is.

Of course, it needs organizing. It needs to be fired by a vision. But, and this is important, we don't need to start with a blank slate. These institutions exist everywhere.

Recently a Canadian blogger proposed that the declining relevancy of the New Democratic Party take up a co-op program. Much of that program could be adapted to the US. Check it out --> https://thegreatcanadianreset.substack.com/p/the-ndps-last-chance-cooperatives

Thanks for your essay.

AZ

Reply
Share
2 replies by Patrick Mazza and others
Anne Marescaux's avatar
Anne Marescaux
19h

Thanx, verry helpfull worldwide

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Mazza · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture