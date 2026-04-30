The Raven

The Raven

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Mark Caponigro
May 3

"The root of all our crises is failure to recognize the common good" is just one step of development away from a motto of my own, "The root of all moral evil is competitiveness." I.e., the will, the need, to compete, to win prestige, power, wealth; not to be confused with competition in itself, which can bring out good qualities in otherwise not competitive people. So, failure to recognize the common good is certainly a symptom of competitiveness, the will to win all for oneself.

Patrick has said in a number of ways in the past how important interdependence is, something we all ought definitely to appreciate, and then to cultivate among justice-loving people of all kinds.

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