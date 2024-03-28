The Raven

Doug Riddels
19 hrs agoLiked by Patrick Mazza

Olympia's Blue Heron Bakery is transitioning to co-op ownership, the latest in a series of small businesses that have made this transition. The co-op has settled on a hybrid model, with both worker and consumer owners, and a board of directors that equally represents both membership categories. We've built in a sociocratic governance model, which is basically a consensus process adapted to the business environment.

Our board of directors has been working for almost two years to put the governance structure in place, build a consumer-membership base, and negotiate sales terms with the current owner, who intends to stay on as an employee. We will be signing the purchase and sale agreement on April 1st.

The Northwest Cooperative Development Center (NWCDC) has been an invaluable advisor in this project, and anyone considering creating or converting to a co-op, or establishing a co-op housing group, should definitely contact them.

Dave Hall
24 hrs agoLiked by Patrick Mazza

Here's the link to Lopez Island Community Land Trust. This group over 36 years has build 52 units that house residents who now run about 20 small businesses on this island the size of Manhattan with about 2500 year-round residents. https://www.lopezclt.org

Dean Smith
Mar 28Liked by Patrick Mazza

We're building Cohousing at www.sunnysidevillageCohousing.com and using Sociocracy as our governance model.

Valerie Costa
3 hrs agoLiked by Patrick Mazza

There are some really great examples from Cataluña. One example - I wrote a paper about groups of self-organized parents, mostly mothers, who have created "grupos de crianza compartida" (shared childcare groups) to bridge the gap in child care between post-birth maternity leave and pre-school. The moms pooled resources to hire a childcare provider (cutting down costs) and found affordable child care space. These groups formed out of mother’s networks that came together after 15M to respond to the rise of austerity measures that made access to child care more inaccessible, such as when the Generalitat of Catalunya cut funding for public day care centers in half. It’s very difficult to secure a space for a child in the public day care system; less than a quarter of children get in. As of 2018, 8% of children in one neighborhood, Poble Sec, were part of a grupo de crianza.

Denise Henrikson
5 hrs agoLiked by Patrick Mazza

Thank you for your focus on what is already happening towards creating an ecological civilization. This article in the Alternative last week was particularly inspiring to me:

https://www.thealternative.org.uk/dailyalternative/2024/3/18/mazzucato-hill-housing-as-a-right

"Housing is a fundamental human right, our core social foundation. As such, housing intrinsically integrates the challenges of both social and environmental justice.

Yet its current trajectory, defined by financialisation, extraction and inequality, mitigates against achieving either goal. We are at a critical juncture as a result, and we must fundamentally rethink our approach to housing."

Patrick Mazza
3 hrs agoAuthor

Thanks folks for all these answers and leads. You’ve lifted my spirits!

Patrick Mazza
5 hrs agoAuthor

The replies underscore an important point. In a world where so much seems hopeless at the macro-scale, there is a huge richness of community-building innovations going on in places that should give us hope. These are all great examples of building the future in place, and I plan to follow up on some of them.

Michael LaFond
Mar 28

I recommend our new eBook -

Social-Ecological Cooperative Housing

Community-based, transformative building and living

https://www.jovis.de/en/book/9783868598353

Sigurd
Sigurd’s Substack
24 hrs ago

I live in Vermont's most rural corner, the "Northeast Kingdom" - 3 counties that together are the size of Delaware, with a total of 60-some thousand residents. The Northeast Kingdom Collaborative [ https://www.nekcollaborative.org/ ] has been around for 20-some years supporting local communities and coordinating regional efforts. Health care coverage is divided by the coverage areas of the region's two hospitals. NEK prosper! is an "accountable health community" brings together over a dozen organizations with a vision: "Our population will be Well-Housed, Well-Nourished, Physically Healthy, Mentally Healthy, Financially Secure." [ https://nekprosper.org/who-we-are/ ] There's a kind of "let's figure it out together" mentality that seems more built-in when there aren't a whole lot of people.

